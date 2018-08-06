हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

CPI(M) worker stabbed to death in Kerala, BJP workers in list of suspects

The incident is likely to inflame an already volatile political situation in Kerala where both CPI(M) and BJP have been repeatedly accusing each other of resorting to violence and murder.

ANI Photo

A CPI(M) worker was stabbed to death in Kasaragod district of Kerala late on Sunday night, allegedly by BJP workers.

News agency ANI reported that the attack took place late at night and that the man was produced 'brought dead' by the time he was taken to a local hospital.

The incident is likely to inflame an already volatile political situation in Kerala where both CPI(M) and BJP have been repeatedly accusing each other of resorting to violence and murder.

In numerous rallies across the state, BJP leaders - including party president Amit Shah, have said that BJP workers are being targeted. Even PM Narendra Modi has praised party workers in the state for standing up to countless challenges they face each day.

In June, unidentified assailants had thrown petrol bombs at the Trivandrum district committee office of BJP, prompting the party to call for a strike. In the past, BJP has even accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of being the man behind murders of BJP and RSS workers in the state.

The counter from CPI(M) has been scathing with Vijayan - while denying having any role in any murders - accusing the Centre of neglecting issues vital for Kerala's development.

