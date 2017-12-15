Cracker ban to continue in Punjab and Haryana during Christmas, New Year

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the ban on crackers in Punjab and Haryana during Christmas, New Year and weddings to be held till January.

The apex court declined to lift the stay on the blanket ban and said that it will hear the matter again on January 5.

However, the cities and towns under the National Capital Region have been reportedly kept out of the ban.

The Haryana High Court had in October restricted the bursting of crackers on Diwali owing to the rising pollution levels and poor air quality.

The restrictions on Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh had been issued shortly after a firecracker ban in Delhi NCR.