ISRO

Credit for successful launch must go to entire team, says ISRO Chairman K Sivan

The GSLV-MK-III D2, carrying cutting-edge communication satellite GSAT-29, was launched into the outer space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Wednesday said the credit for the successful launch of the country's heaviest rocket must go the entire team of ISRO. Congratulating the entire ISRO team for the achievement, Sivan said that the satellite will provide services to the remote places in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and northeast.

"Credit must go to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team. Let me congratulate the entire team for this wonderful achievement. This particular satellite is going to provide services to the remote places in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and the northeast India under Digital India program of GoI," said Sivan.

The ISRO chairman also said that for the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan activity the date is being planned for December 2020. "On August 15, 2017, our PM declared a great gift for all of us that is Gaganyaan mission. Already team is identified and work is going on. For the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan activity, we are planning for 2020 December. Team ISRO has the capability to do the work," Sivan.

The 27-hour countdown for the launch began at 2.50 pm Tuesday and the rocket blasted off at 5.08 pm from the spaceport at Sriharikota over 100 km from Chennai.

The 3,423 kg GSAT-29 carries Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users, including in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) is 43.4 meters tall and weighs 640 ton.

With a design life of 10 years, the GSAT-29 satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas.

In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, ISRO said.

The GSLV-MkII D2, a three-stage launch vehicle also holds a lot of promise. "This vehicle (GSLV-MkIII) is going to launch the Chandrayaan-II and also the manned mission. We are getting prepared for that," said Sivan. ISRO's Chandrayan -II is hoping to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the moon by early January of 2019.

