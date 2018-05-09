Cricketer Shardul Thakur’s parents injured in road accident near Palghar

Parents of Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur met with a road accident in Palghar district near Mumbai on Tuesday night. They suffered injuries in the road accident while travelling on a motorbike. However, they are out of danger as of now.

Shardul’s father Narendra Thakur and mother Hansa Thakur were travelling on a motorcycle when it slipped on the road. Following this, they were rushed to Dhawle hospital in Palghar by the local police.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Shardul Thakur in currently part of the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League twenty-20 tournament. He was bought for Rs 2.60 crore by Chennai during the IPL auctions.