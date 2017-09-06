close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Criminalising marital rape: Supreme Court reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict on a plea seeking a clarification on if a man's physical relaion with his wife below 18 years of age amounts to rape or not. 

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 14:08
Criminalising marital rape: Supreme Court reserves verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict on a plea seeking a clarification on if a man's physical relaion with his wife below 18 years of age amounts to rape or not. 

The matter was earlier adjourned to September 4.

Earlier, the hearing was to be carried out by the Delhi High Court, but they put it on hold after learning that the SC has taken up for hearing of a petition on similar matter.

The HC then asked the parties before it to find out if the issues raised before it in the petitions seeking to make marital rape an offence are similar to those being heard by the apex court.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar observed it would be 'highly improper' for it to continue hearing this matter if Supreme Court was examining the issue of marital rape as a whole.

The NGO, who had filed the plea is opposing this as they argue that while Supreme Court is hearing a plea questioning the validity of a provision under the IPC permitting a man to have physical relationship with his wife, even if she was aged between 15 and 18 years. 

The issue before HC is different as the PILs challenge the constitutionality of Section 375 (rape) of the IPC on the ground that it discriminates against married women being sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court was told by the Centre that sexual intercourse with a minor wife could not be criminalised in view of prevalence of child marriages in the country and justified legal protection given to husband under the provision of rape which says 'sexual acts by a man with his own wife, not being under 15 years of age, is not rape'.

TAGS

Supreme CourtCentreDelhi High CourtIPCGita MittalC Hari Shankarmarital rapeminor wife

From Zee News

Andhra Pradesh

Long-drawn Ganesh idol immersion event in Hyderabad ends

SC allows 13-year-old Mumbai rape victim to abort her 31-week-old foetus
India

SC allows 13-year-old Mumbai rape victim to abort her 31-we...

Ram Rahim lived like a King; built Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Disneyland inside Dera campus
India

Ram Rahim lived like a King; built Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal,...

Truecaller to roll out Number Scanner, Fast Track features
Technology

Truecaller to roll out Number Scanner, Fast Track features

Mobiles

Panasonic launches P9 smartphone at Rs 6,290

India summons Pak High Commissioner over Pulwama terror attack by JeM
India

India summons Pak High Commissioner over Pulwama terror att...

WorldAsia

Taliban commander killed in Afghan drone strike

Unbelievable! Airtel offers 4GB data at just Rs 5
Internet & Social Media

Unbelievable! Airtel offers 4GB data at just Rs 5

India

Man arrested for posing as PM Narendra Modi's principa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Die-hard supporter of free speech wanted to be a doctor first

DNA Edit: Precarious peace

A lean government can weed out needless bureaucracy

Speed breakers for carmakers

Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers