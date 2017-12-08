Crores of Hindus will ensure Ram temple is built in Ayodhya regardless of SC verdict: BJP leader

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tapan Bhowmik on Friday exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of Hindus in the Ayodhya dispute. However, he added that even if it doesn't, the BJP leaders will ensure the temple is built.

"Verdict will go in favour of Hindus. If it does not, we will ensure it does. Crores of Hindus will make that happen," Tapan said.

He also added that his party leaders sitting in the Lok Sabha will make sure that the Ram temple is built at the same spot where it was believed to be in Ayodhya. "After this verdict, our people sitting in Lok Sabha will make rules, pass Bill to build a temple at the same spot," Bhowmik said.

If that does not happen, crores of Hindus will make that happen: Tapan Bhowmik,BJP on Ram Temple in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/ZHnav491Ad — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017

The apex court has been hearing a batch of petitions challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit. Stating that the next date for hearing in the case will be on February 8, 2018, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer said that all the advocates on record will work in harmony and ensure that all documents are filed, if not already filed.

The temple-mosque dispute reached the local court in 1949 when Mahant Ramchandradas Paramhans approached it for allowing 'darshan and pujan' (worshipping and paying obeisance) of Ramlalla.

In September 2010, the three-judge bench of Allahabad High Court delivered a historic judgement ruling that the 2.77 acres of disputed Ayodhya land be divided into 3 parts. One third of the land was given to Ram Lalla – infant Lord Ram, represented by Hindu Maha Sabha; one third was entrusted to Nirmohi Akhara; and one third was to be given to Islamic Sunni Waqf Board.