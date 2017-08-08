Cross-LoC trade resumes after two weeks

Srinagar: The cross-LoC trade on Srinagar- Muzaffarabad road resumed on Tuesday, more than two weeks after it was suspended following recovery of heroin and brown sugar from a truck coming from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ahead of the resumption, authorities sealed the Customs Department office at Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre at Uri on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route after the staff posted there "absconded" from duty, officials said.

"We sealed the Customs' office for security reasons as there are official documents related to Cross-LoC trade lying there," Sub District Magistrate, Uri, Dr Sagar D Doifode, who is also the custodian of cross-loC trade, told PTI.

"There were apprehensions that these documents could be stolen or damaged by mischievous elements," he said.

Doifode said the absence of customs officials would not hamper the cross-LoC trade as there were representatives from other central and state agencies present at the trade facilitation centre supervising the security checks.

Required checks have been carried out by police and people from other central agencies here, the official said.

The trade on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was suspended two weeks ago following recovery of 66.5 kg of heroin and brown sugar valued at over Rs 300 crore from a truck coming from PoK on July 21.

The impasse was resolved at a meeting between officials of the two sides held at Kaman Post last week.