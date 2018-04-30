CRPF inspector's daughter secures 151st rank in civil services examination

New Delhi: Congratulating inspector PT Sunil Kumar for his daughter Sushree securing the 151st rank in the civil services exams, the CRPF wished her a bright future. Sushree belongs to Kollam, Kerala.

The official Twitter handle posted:

CRPF congratulates Insp P T Sunil Kumar on success of his daughter Sushree. The member of CRPF family is the youngest to qualify Civil Services exam this year. The native of Kollam, Kerala secured 151st rank in her first attempt. We wish her a bright future. pic.twitter.com/oPyk1kvchE — CRPF (@crpfindia) April 28, 2018

Indian Revenue Service officer Durishetty Anudeep topped the coveted civil services 2017 examination whose results were announced on April 27, 2018, breaking a three-year streak of female candidates bagging the top spot.

Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta stood second and third respectively, the Union Public Service Commission had announced. Anudeep, an OBC candidate from Metpally in Telangana, is posted in Hyderabad as an assistant commissioner.

A total of 990 candidates - 750 men and 240 women - have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various central government services, UPSC had said in a statement, as per PTI. Of the candidates recommended for appointment, 476 are from the general category, 275 from OBC, 165 from scheduled caste and 74 from scheduled tribes category.

A total of 1058 vacancies were to be filled through the examination which included 29 vacancies for physically handicapped candidates, the statement had further said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases - preliminary, main and personality test or interview - to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

(With Agency inputs)