CRPF jawan seeks pay parity with Army, urges PM Narendra Modi to intervene - Watch viral video

New Delhi: A clip posted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable has gone viral in which the trooper is seen demanding "parity" for paramilitary personnel in pay and other benefits with the Army.

The clip is said to be an old one but it has hogged limelight now, a few days after videos of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav went viral on social media.

The CRPF, country's largest paramilitary, on Thursday said it has taken "cognisance" of the issues raised by the jawan, who identified himself in the video as Jeet Singh.

"This is an old video. The jawan has service-related grievances and is seeking parity in pay and other benefits. An Inspector General rank officer of the force has already got in touch with him. We have made it clear that if there are any problems to the troops, we will address them immediately," CRPF director general told PTI.

He said the jawan had raised the issues when the OROP protests were taking place last year and the CRPF has brought all these issues to the knowledge of the "7th Pay Commission".

"You always want a better life than what you have...That is what he is asking. He has no complaints from the force," Prasad said.

The video, officials said, was shot when the jawan had been deployed at the force's Academy in Mount Abu in Rajasthan a few months ago and the trooper could be seen wearing a CRPF camouflage t-shirt in it.

"The constable has not complained about any organisation and has only voiced his aspiration. CRPF is highly sensitive to the welfare of its jawans. Regular efforts are made for redressal of their grievances at several levels," the force said in a statement.

"In the event of any achievement/major incident in the field, the DG and senior officers promptly visit them to raise their morale," it added.

This comes to limelight days after BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's claim that poor quality food was being served to security personnel deployed along the border created an uproar.

In videos uploaded on social media, Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, had claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and they have to suffer.

