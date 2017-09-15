Crumbling Dera empire: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's close aide Dilawar Insaan arrested, Honeypreet still absconding

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 08:13
Chandigarh: Dilawar Singh Insaan, a close aide of controversial 'godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and key Dera Sacha Sauda functionary, has been arrested by the Haryana Police on Thursday.

Dilawar has been charged for inciting violence that broke out after the rape conviction of the Dera chief, killing at least 40, the police added.

Dilawar, a key Dera spokesperson, was arrested from Panipat. He will be presented before a court in Panchkula on Friday, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu told PTI.

He went underground following Singh's conviction by special CBI court on August 25.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition, has been registered against him by the Haryana Police.

On Wednesday, the Haryana Police also arrested the sect's IT head Vineet Insaan from Sirsa.

For the first time on Thursday, Singh's had a visitor. His mother Naseeb Kaur visited the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in jail, spending 20 minutes in jail.

A lookout notice has been issued against Honeypreet Insaan, Singh's adopted daughter. She's absconding since August 25, when large-scale violence broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa.

With PTI Inputs

Dera chiefDilawar Singh InsaanDilawar InsaanGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghDera Sacha SaudaHaryana PoliceHoneypreet Insaan

