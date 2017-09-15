close
Crumbling Dera empire: Ram Rahim's close aide Dilawar Insaan arrested, sent to 7-day police custody

Dilawar has been charged with inciting violence that broke out after the rape conviction of the Dera chief, killing at least 40, the police added.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 15:07
Crumbling Dera empire: Ram Rahim&#039;s close aide Dilawar Insaan arrested, sent to 7-day police custody
ANI photo

Chandigarh: Dilawar Singh Insaan, a close aide of controversial 'godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and key Dera Sacha Sauda functionary, has been arrested by the Haryana Police on Thursday. He has been sent to seven-day police custody.

Dilawar has been charged with inciting violence that broke out after the rape conviction of the Dera chief, killing at least 40, the police added.

Dilawar, a key Dera spokesperson, was arrested from Panipat. He will be presented before a court in Panchkula on Friday, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu told PTI.

He went underground following Singh's conviction by special CBI court on August 25.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition, has been registered against him by the Haryana Police.

On Wednesday, the Haryana Police also arrested the sect's IT head Vineet Insaan from Sirsa.

For the first time on Thursday, Singh's had a visitor. His mother Naseeb Kaur visited the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in jail, spending 20 minutes in jail.

A lookout notice has been issued against Honeypreet Insaan, Singh's adopted daughter. She's absconding since August 25, when large-scale violence broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa.

With PTI Inputs

