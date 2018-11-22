हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CTET 2018

CTET 2018: Admit cards released on ctet.nic.in, exam on December 9

The admit card is available on CTET's official website - ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2018: Admit cards released on ctet.nic.in, exam on December 9

New Delhi: The admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 has been issued online. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 9, 2018.

Candidates appearing in the examination will have to sit for two papers and qualify both in order to bag the job.

The admit card is available on CTET's official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have signed up for the examination can access the admit card from the portal.

How to download the admit card:

- Go to the official website

- Click on the admit card link 

- Enter relevant details like registration number and date of birth

In case, candidates are unable to access the admit card for some reason, they can feel free to contact the relevant authorities latest by November 30.

However, they will have to produce a proof of submission of the exam fees and that would be sufficient to obtain an alternative admit card.

CTET aims to get the best teaching talents. It will be held in 20 different languages spread across 2296 centres across the country.

Tags:
CTET 2018Admit cardsctet.nic.in

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close