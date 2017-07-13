Curfew in Shopian, restrictions in parts of Kashmir

close
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 13:18
Representational image

Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday imposed curfew in Shopian town and restrictions in many other parts of Kashmir to maintain law and order as a strike called by separatists disrupted normal life in the Valley.

Curfew has been imposed in Shopian town of south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, a police official said.

He said curbs on the movement of people have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar.
Similar curbs have also been imposed in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam districts and remaining parts of Shopian district as well.

Restrictions on the assembly of people have been imposed in Sopore and Handwara townships in north Kashmir, the official said, adding heavy deployment of security forces has been made in the rest of the Valley.

He said these measures were taken to prevent any untoward incident in view of the strike called by separatists to mark the death anniversary of 21 persons who were killed in firing by the Dogra Army on this day in 1931.
Meanwhile, most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across Kashmir, while public transport was sparse.

Mobile Internet remained suspended across the Valley, but BSNL's broadband services were working.

While government offices and banks were closed due to a holiday today, educational institutions remained shut on account of summer vacations. 

