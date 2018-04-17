CUSAT CAT 2018 Admit Card released @ cusat.nic.in; Here's how to download

COCHIN: Cochin University of Science and Technology has released admit cards for CUSAT CAT 2018 on its official website - cusat.nic.in

The candidates can now visit can visit the university's official website in order to download their admit cards.

The Common Admission Test is slated to be held on April 28 and April 29 for candidates wish to get admitted to various Under Graduation and Post Graduation courses offered by the university.

The admit cards of the candidates opting TVM and Nagercoil centres will be made available from April 18.

Here's how to download the admit card for CUSAT CAT 2018:

- Visit the university's official website - cusat.nic.in

- Enter your Username and Password to login to your candidate account

- Download your admit card

The candidates are suggested to take a printout of the downloaded admit card for future reference. They will have to carry their respective admit cards to the examination hall on the day of the examination.

The admit cards will have important instructions along with the details of the examination centre and the duration of the examination.