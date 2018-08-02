हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
civil services examination

Cut-off date for Civil Services Examination decided, upper age limit fixed at 32: Centre

MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday stated that the upper age limit for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 has been decided and rejected reports of unfair treatment being given to some candidates.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, ''The upper age limit as on 01.08.2018 for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 is 32 years. This upper-age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.''

''As per the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) on crucial date for determining age limits for competitive examination conducted in parts by the UPSC/SSC vide OM No. AB.14017/70/87-Estt.(RR) dated 14th JULY, 1988, the cut-off date for Civil Services Examination is decided,'' the minister said.

The Union Minister stated that the rule is equally applicable to all the candidates and, thus, there is no question of being unfair to some candidates.

Dr Singh, who is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, said this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

