CWC meet on Monday, decks set to be cleared for Rahul's elevation as next Congress chief

New Delhi: The Congress working committee meeting on Monday is likely to approve the schedule for the party president's election, as per media reports.

Party sources said the CWC will meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am on November 20.

The CWC will approve the schedule for the Congress president's election, they said. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said, PTI reported.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files his/her nomination against Gandhi, then he will be declared president unopposed.

The party has time until December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.

"The schedule for the elections will be approved and according to that, the process will start. The date for which will be announced on Monday," Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi told ANI.

"The Congress working committee approves the schedule for the Congress president elections separately," he added.

On asking what date will Rahul be "crowned" as the party president, Dwivedi asserted that using this word would be "wrong" at the moment.

"The date for Congress president elections will be announced, when the nominations will be filed, when the scrutiny will happen and when the date for taking back the names will happen," he said.

(With Agency inputs)