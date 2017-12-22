CWC to meet on Friday to welcome new party president Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress working committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will meet on Friday to welcome new party president Rahul Gandhi.

The CWC will also discuss the current political issues, especially in the wake of the 2G spectrum case verdict acquitting all accused, IANS reported.

This will be first CWC meeting after Rahul took charge as Congress chief on December 16, 2017, from his mother Sonia Gandhi and he will be felicitated by the members.

The party is also expected bring in organisational changes as Rahul had recently said that his plan was to transform the Congress from bottom upwards and he will like to bring in many new, young, exciting and dynamic faces.

The party will also discuss its future strategy after the Gujarat elections, where it managed to restrict BJP to 99 seats.

The party has to prepare to face the challenge of the next round of Assembly polls in 2018 - first in Karnataka and later in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Assembly polls will also be held early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that the "truth" had finally prevailed in the 2G case.

Alleging that the BJP, which was in Opposition then, had spread a "propaganda", the Congress demanded that PM Modi and the saffron party apologise to the nation for doing so.

Manmohan Singh, who was the PM when the alleged scam took place, reacted saying the verdict made it clear that the "massive propaganda" against the UPA was without any foundation.

"I do not want to boast (about) anything. The court's judgement has to be respected. I am glad that the court has pronounced unambiguously. All the massive propaganda which was being done against the UPA was without any foundation. The judgement speaks for itself," Singh told reporters, as per PTI.

Congress MP and former telecom minister Kapil Sibal also demanded an apology from former CAG Vinod Rai and the BJP, asserting that he has been saying from day one that there was no loss. "I have been vindicated today. In fact, it is Vinod Rai who must apologise to the nation," he said.

On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hit back, saying the Congress should not treat the 2G verdict as a "badge of honour".

The party's "zero loss theory" was proved wrong when the apex court squashed spectrum allocation in 2012, said.

Though the trial court verdict says nobody was guilty of corruption, investigating agencies will study the case history and look into it, Jaitley asserted.

(With Agency inputs)