Cyber space shouldn't become playground for terrorism, radicalisation: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 5th Global Conference on 'Cyber Space', a two-day event, in the national capital. The event is being organised for the first time in India.

PM Modi talked about the importance of technology at the Global Conference on Cyber Space.

Here's what PM Modi said:

- We all know how cyber-space has transformed the world over the last few decades.

- The senior generation would recall the bulky main-frame computer systems of the 70s and 80s. A lot has changed since then. Email and personal computers brought about a new revolution in the nineties.

- This was followed by the advent of social media and the mobile phone as an important vehicle of data storage and communication.

- Indian IT talent has been recognized world-wide. Indian IT companies have made a name for themselves globally.

- Today, digital technology has emerged as a great enabler. It has paved the way for efficient service delivery and governance. It is improving access, in domains from education to health.

- We in India, give primacy to the human face of technology and are using it to improve what I call, “ease of living.”.

- We are using mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens

- Digital technology is contributing to more farm incomes. A small entrepreneur can register on Government e-Marketplace & bid competitively for supply of goods to Government. Pensioners no longer need to present themselves in front of a bank officer to provide proof of life.

- Citizens of India are increasingly adopting cashless transactions. For this, we created the Bharat Interface for Money – or BHIM App. This App is helping the movement towards a less cash and corruption free society.

- We are using the digital domain to facilitate participative governance or Jan Bhagidari.

- It is our firm belief that there are millions of Indians, whose transformative ideas can go a long way in taking India to new heights.

- Three factors, first financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Bank accounts, second Aadhar platform and third the mobile phone, have greatly helped reduce corruption and bring transparency.

- Cyber-space remains a key area for innovation. Our startups today are looking to provide solutions to everyday problems and improving lives. I am confident that the global investor community will recognize the immense potential waiting to be tapped from India’s startup pool.

- The Internet, by nature, is inclusive and not exclusive. It offers equity of access and equality of opportunity.

- Social media platforms are making cyber-space participative for all. News that experts tell us from studios is now supplemented by experiences highlighted on social media. This transition, to a blend of expertise and experience is the contribution of the cyber world.

- The global community needs to approach the issue of cyber-security with confidence, as much as with resolve. Cyber-space technologies must remain an enabler for our people.

- We need to ensure that vulnerable sections of our society do not fall prey to the evil designs of cyber criminals. Alertness towards cyber-security concerns, should become a way of life.

- Nations must also take responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become a playground for the dark forces of terrorism and radicalization: PM

The theme of the conference is 'Cyber for All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.'

Representatives from around 124 countries and 33 Ministerial delegates from 31 countries, including Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe attended the conference.

The conference is being organised to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy.

Over 10 thousand delegates will take part in the conference in person. There will also be virtual participation from over 2800 locations across the world that will be connected in an interactive mode.