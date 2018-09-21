हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Daye

Cyclone Daye to weaken further in Odisha, heavy rains likely in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Malkangiri district has been severely affected by the cyclonic storm and some people were left marooned in submerged areas.

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' that hit the Odisha coast near Gopalpur early on Friday is continuing as a deep depression. It will be further weakened in the next 12 hours, the Meteorological Department has predicted.   

Due to the cyclonic storm, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over isolated places in Telangana. "Light to moderate rains is very likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fairly widespread rains may also to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh," Meteorological Department officer Raja Rao said.

Malkangiri district in Odisha has been severely affected by the cyclonic storm and some people were left marooned in submerged areas, including Poteru.

Rain water was flowing over major roads, submerging low-lying areas in the district that experienced a total rainfall of 1163.8 mm since Thursday, Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal said.

After reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the Malkangiri district administration to reach out to the affected people and extend all assistance to them, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Patnaik also sanctioned gratuitous relief for seven days at Rs 60 per day per person and Rs 45 each for children below 12 years in the district, he said.

The cyclonic storm "DAYE" over northwest Bay of Bengal crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast close to Gopalpur in the early hours of Friday, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said.

The cyclonic system then moved west-northwestward with a speed of 26 kmph and weakened into a deep depression and lay centred over south interior Odisha and its neighbourhood, about 65 km east-southeast of Titlagarh.

After making a landfall, the storm triggered heavy rainfall in several places in Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts of the state, MeT officials said.

Cyclone Dayeheavy rainOdishaTelanganaAndhra PradeshIMD

