Cyclone gaja

Cyclone Gaja claims 11 lives in Tamil Nadu; CM announces compensation for families of victims

Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for the families of the victims. 

Cyclone Gaja claims 11 lives in Tamil Nadu; CM announces compensation for families of victims
ANI photo

Chennai: Severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja', which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast with a wind speed gusting up to 120 kmph, claimed lives of 11people on Friday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that relief work will be taken up on a war-footing and that the work was already underway. "The government has received information that so far 11 persons have died," he said.

The cyclone crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranniyam bringing with it heavy rain, and causing severe damage to communication and power infrastructure, mainly in Nagapattinam district.

Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for the families of the victims. 

Those with severe injuries will be provided with Rs one lakh each while people who had sustained simple injuries will get Rs 25,000 as a relief, he added. The damage caused by Gaja, including to the fishing sector, was being assessed, he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister regarding the situation in cyclone-affected areas of the state. "Assured all possible assistance from Centre in mitigating the situation arising due to the cyclone," he added.

Over 80,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam early Friday, bringing with it heavy rains in coastal regions.

Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts. Other districts like Cuddalore and Puthukottai also bore the brunt of the cyclone.

Four teams each of National Disaster Response Force personnel have already been deployed in Nagapattinam district while two teams of the state disaster response force in Cuddalore district.

The state disaster management authority had released an animated video aimed at creating awareness on the do's and don'ts during cyclone.

The government has announced helpline numbers 1070 (state-level) and 1077 (districts) for those who may need assistance.

(With inputs from agencies)

