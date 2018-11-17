हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone gaja

Cyclone Gaja likely to intensify again; alert sounded in Lakshadweep

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that the Cyclone Gaja, which has already claimed 33 lives, is likely to intensify again. A cyclone alert was sounded in Lakshadweep for the next 12 hours.

A wave hits the sea walkway after cyclonic storm 'Gaja' made landfall at Rameswaram, in Ramanathapuram district in TN. (PTI photo)

After weakening by Friday evening, the cyclonic storm moved further down the coast. 

“It then moved nearly westwards, emerged into the southeast Arabian Sea at midnight and intensified into a deep depression over southeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hours IST of today, the 17th November 2018," said the weather department.

It further warned of very heavy rainfall across Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours, along with rough sea conditions. 

“Sea condition will be rough to very rough during next 12 hours and is likely to be high during subsequent 48 hours over southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off Kerala coast during next 24 hours,” said the IMD in a release.

While moving towards Lakshadweep, wind speeds will reach up to 90 km/hr on land in the next 24 hours.

“It is likely to cause damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power & communication lines due to breaking of tree branches, damage to Kutcha roads and some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees & orchards during next 24 hours,” said IMD.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea and suspend all fishing operations over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Area and along and off Kerala coast during. 

“People in the affected areas to remain indoors during next six hours,” said the weather department.

Cyclone 'Gaja', which made landfall in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Friday, has so far claimed 33 lives and left a trail of destruction across the state with 30,000 electricity poles and over lakh trees getting uprooted. 

According to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the impact of the cyclone was less as 82,000 people were evacuated to 471 relief centres well in advance. However, 20 men, 11 women and 2 boys died in cyclone-related incidents, he said.

As of now, 1,77,500 people have been housed in over 351 camps, the chief minister said, adding food, and medical amenities were being provided to them by the government.

The Indian Navy personnel joined the state authorities, NDRF and civil populace to clear public buildings and roads in Nagapattinam on Saturday. Two naval ships - Chetlat and Cheriyam - arrived at Karaikal earlier in the day carrying relief food material.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday assured all possible help from the centre to the areas affected by Cyclone Gaja. 

