Cyclone Gaja likely to cross Tami Nadu coast early hours Friday, says IMD

Cyclone 'Gaja' is very likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore, South of Nagapattinam by early hours of Friday as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, a weather bulletin said Thursday night.
At the time of landfall, wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting up to 100 kmph and heavy rains were likely along the region, the Met office said. Heavy rains were lashing several parts of Nagapattinam district and surrounding areas, including Karaikal, since Thursday evening while power supply has been disconnected as a precautionary measure in the region, officials said.
According to the Chennai MET department, Cyclone Gaja lies at about 80 km southeast of Karaikal and moving at a rate of 16 km/hr. "It is expected to cross between Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam between 12 am to 3 am. Within the next one hour, the eye of the cyclone is expected to touch the land. Winds speed is 100-120 km/hr.
The state government, which has put its machinery in full alert in vulnerable districts, said a total of 63,203 people have been evacuated and housed in 331 relief centres in six districts including Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.
Earlier, an India Meteorological Department bulletin had said the outer band of the system has already entered the coast and rainfall has commenced over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.
A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in seven districts, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram, and the government has advised private firms, and establishments to send back their employees early so that they could reach their homes before 4 pm.
As the sea was rough, police have been advised to intensify efforts to bar people from going near beaches to witness the cyclone or click selfies.
People living in low lying areas have been shifted to relief centres in Nagapattinam and other vulnerable districts. Four teams each of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in Nagapattinam district while two teams of the state disaster response force in Cuddalore district, officials said.
The state disaster management authority has released an animated video aimed at creating awareness on the do's and don'ts during the cyclone. The government has announced helpline numbers 1070 (state-level) and 1077 (districts) for those who may need assistance.
In view of the cyclone, the Southern Railway announced the cancellation of four trains, including three from Chennai to destinations in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, scheduled for departure on Thursday. It also diverted four express trains bound for southern districts, a release said. Ramanathapuram District Collector Veera Raghava Rao said trains bound for Rameswaram had been stopped at Manamadurai.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated a series of preemptive and proactive measures to prevent loss of lives of fishermen as cyclone 'Gaja' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, according to the Defence Ministry. Around eight ICG ships and two Dornier aircraft were pressed into action since November 9 for issuance of advisories and warnings in local languages to fishermen at sea for their safe return to ports, it said.
The Coast Guard Remote Operating Stations have also requested fisheries authorities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to account for all fishing boats. "The ICG conducted series of community interaction programmes in Kanyakumari, Mandapam, Rameswaram, Cuddalore, Chennai, Nellore, Nizampatnam, Uppada and Vishakhapatnam to sensitise fishermen and coastal population for taking safety measures for the impending cyclone," the statement said.
A report from Rameswaram said people in Dhanushkodi have been evacuated to safer places while tourists entry banned. A report from Puducherry said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy reviewed the preparations by various departments of the union territory government to meet the situation and expressed satisfaction.
Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan was camping in Karaikal, about 20 km from Nagapattinam, he said adding relief centres had been opened in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udaya Kumar inaugurated an 'Early Warning System' on a trial basis in Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts. It envisaged timely evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and help prevent loss of lives during times of disaster.
