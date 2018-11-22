हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone gaja

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu CM submits memorendum, seeks Rs 15,000 cr aid from Centre

Palaniswamy added that he has also requested PM Modi to depute a central team to carry out the cyclone's assessment.

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu CM submits memorendum, seeks Rs 15,000 cr aid from Centre

Chennai: In the wake of Cyclonic storm Gaja, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the devastation caused by the storm. The Chief Minister sought a comprehensive central assistance package to tide over the situation.

Submitting a memorendum, he sought an assistance of Rs 15,000 crore for the destruction caused by the cyclone, with an interim relief of Rs 1,500 crore.

Palaniswamy added that he has also requested PM Modi to depute a central team to carry out the cyclone's assessment.

"Today I met PM and submitted a memorandum seeking assistance of Rs 15,000 cr for destruction caused by #CycloneGaja. We requested for Rs 1,500 cr as interim relief. Also requested PM to depute central team to carry out cyclone's assessment. PM assured us for the same," Palaniswamy said.

Tamil Nadu, for the last couple of weeks, was reeling under severe cyclonic storm Gaja which claimed lives of 11 people.

The state government has, meanwhile, released Rs 1,000 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to the cyclone-affected districts to carry out relief and rehabilitation measures which include solatium to the kin of the dead, damage for crops, trees and houses.

Coconut trees and banana plantations spread across several lakhs of acres in districts including Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam were uprooted pushing farmers into a crisis.

Palaniswami after touring the affected districts had earlier said the government would  certainly take steps to get central funds and submit details of the damage with proof.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Cyclone gajaPalaniswamyTamil Nadu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close