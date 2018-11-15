Cyclone Gaja to hit southern coast today; schools, colleges closed in Tamil Nadu, Navy on alert

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' over the Bay of Bengal lay at about 470 km south-east from here and is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh.
'Gaja' that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal is about 550 km northeast of Nagapattinam and is very likely to cross the coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting upto 100 kmph, the Met office said.
A bulletin released by the IMD at 00230 HRS said, ''The Cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved further west-southwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 14 th November, 2018 over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 83.8°E, about 410 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 450 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu). It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. While moving west-southwestwards thereafter, it is likely to weaken and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore, around Nagapattinam during 15th November evening as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.''
IMD further warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at most places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai.
In view of the IMD warning regarding the cyclonic storm Gaja, the Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies are on standby to carry out relief and rescue operations.
"The Eastern Naval Command(ENC) has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance. Two Indian Naval ships Ranvir and Khanjar are standing by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, the logistic support including providing medical aid. These ships will be embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material that include food, tentage, clothes, medicines, blankets etc," a statement from Navy said.
#IndianNavy on the Alert for Cyclone Gaja relief efforts as the cyclonic storm is approaching the coast of South Tamil Nadu & Pudducherry - likely poised to cross East coast on the evening of 15 Nov @SpokespersonMoD@DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman@narendramodi
Additionally, aircraft from Naval Air Stations Dega, Rajali and Parundu and Water Jet FACs and Patrolling Boats from Naval Detachments in Ramnad and Nagapatnam have been warning the fishing vessels about the approaching storm and directing them to return to the harbour.
The ENC is monitoring the developments closely and Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area is in constant communication with the State Administration to augment rescue and relief operations.
"One P8I aircraft, Dornier aircraft and helicopters are also standing by to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material to the stranded," the statement further noted.
According to IMD, Cyclone Gaja is expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore this evening.
In an attempt to mitigate damage to properties and human lives, the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to evacuate around 20,000 people residing on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.
With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.
All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed on Thursday in view of the cyclone.
Against the backdrop of the Central Water Commission advising constant vigil over dams, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar told reporters that dams, lakes and rivers channels were being monitored continuously.
The IMD has also cautioned about major damage to thatched huts. "Rooftops may blow off," and communication and power lines may be affected it had said adding standing crops could also be hit besides water intrusion in low lying areas.
Apart from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh is also bracing for the impact of the cyclone which is likely to bring heavy downpour and strong winds to several parts of the region for the next couple of days.