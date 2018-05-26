Cyclone Mekunu intensifies into 'extremely severe, IMD issues fresh warning

NEW DELHI: Cyclone Mekunu on Friday moved north-northwestwards, intensifying into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Arabian Sea. The weather around 1000 kms of the cyclone was rough and the wind was very strong.

Issuing an advisory to fishermen to not venture in the sea, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted rainfall and wind in Some parts of Konkan Goa and southern Maharashtra.

"The weather around 1000 kms of Cyclone Mekunu is rough and wind is very strong, we had issued an advisory to fishermen to not venture in the sea. Some parts of Konkan Goa and southern Maharashtra may get rain and wind, other parts will not be affected," said an IMD Pune scientist.

Already at least 40 people, including Yemenis, Indians and Sudanese, were reported missing on Socotra, where flash floods washed away thousands of animals and cut power lines on the isle in the Arabian Sea. Officials feared some may be dead.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall early Saturday near Salalah, Oman's third-largest city and home to some 200,000 people close to the sultanate's border with war-ravaged Yemen.

Warning:

As the system is expected to move away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along and off west coast of India and Lakshadweep.

(i) Wind warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 160-170 kmph gusting to 180 Kmph is very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea during next 15 hours and wind gradually decrease becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph in subsequent 06 hours over Westcentral Arabian Sea.

(ii) Sea condition:

Sea condition is phenomenal over Westcentral Arabian Sea and will continue to be phenomenal till 26th morning. It will improve gradually thereafter.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea till 26th May.