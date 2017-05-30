close
Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning. The powerful storm made landfall around 6 am in Kutubdia damaging several houses and packing winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 12:18
Cyclone Mora – All you need to know about weather forecast

New Delhi: Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning. The powerful storm made landfall around 6 am in Kutubdia damaging several houses and packing winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour.

A depression formed over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal in the morning of May 28, 2017. Moving northeastwards, it concentrated into a deep depression in the afternoon and into a cyclonic storm “MORA” over eastcentral BoB in the late evening of May 28. Further moving north northeastwards it lay centred at 1130 hrs on May 29 over east central Bay of Bengal

May 30, 2017 weather forecast:

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

May 31, 2017 weather forecast:

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sea condition: Sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off West Bengal Coast on May 30.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen along and off West Bengal Coast are advised not to venture into sea on May 30 those out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

