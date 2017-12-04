Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Coast Guard steps up rescue and relief operations

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Monday deployed 12 ships, three Dornier aircrafts and three choppers to provide assistance to fishermen stranded at sea after Cyclone Ockhi.

Rescue and relief operations have been undertaken by Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy after the cyclone hit southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On Monday, Coast Guard District Headquarters at Cochin and Kavaratti also directed to provide assistance to stranded fishermen. Fishermen in coastal areas of both states have already been warned to not venture into the sea.

Earlier in the day, ANI reported that four fishing boats and 48 fishermen were rescued and safely transported to Thoppumpady harbor without any casualties being reported.

Last week, a Maritime Engineering vessel and six fishing boats had gone missing near Vizhinjamand in Kerala and a search operation was launched by the Indian Navy. Three ships and two aircrafts were put into action.

While an alert has also been sounded in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Kerala , Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep have so far borne the brunt of Cyclone Ockhi. The Indian Navy's relief operations in Lakshadweep have been continuing since last week and Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that all possible assistance is being provided to states affected by the cyclone.