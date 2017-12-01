Cyclone Ockhi leaves 8 dead in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; heads to Lakshadweep

Chennai: At least eight people have lost their lives and more than 80 fishermen and 50 boats have gone missing after Cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala with torrential rainfall and gusty winds.

The authorities in these state have taken several precautionary measures which include shutting down of school and colleges and issuing an advisory to people asking them to stay inside their houses.

While a high alert has already been sounded and the relief and rescue teams have been asked to be prepared to meet any eventuality, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the high sea.

Indian Navy has dispatched three ships and two aircraft to locate six fishing boats and a Maritime Engineering vessel that went missing near Vizhinjam due to cyclonic conditions here.

The Navy is also on standby for relief and rescue operations as southern districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu brace for Cyclone Ockhi.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued a list of do's and dont's for people in the most-affected areas and asked them not to panic in during such situations. The agency also asked people to listen to radio, watch television for weather updates and have an emergency kit ready.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclone Ockhi is now heading for Lakshadweep with a speed of nearly 130 km/hour and is unlikely to make landfall in India.

Several trees were uprooted and power lines were snapped and settlements close to the sea were severely damaged due to the Cyclonic storm Ockhi in Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to ANI, the cyclone claimed the lives of at least four people in Kerala alone.

On Thursday, a man in an autorickshaw died in Kollam after a tree fell on the three-wheeler, two others were electrocuted in Trivandrum and a woman died after a tree fell on her house in Vizhinjam due to the cyclone.

The IMD had earlier issued a ''heavy to very heavy rainfall'' warning in both the states.

The depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm 'Ockhi', it said.

The deadly storm has killed at least seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people.