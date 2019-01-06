हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pabuk

Cyclone 'Pabuk' may cross Andaman on Sunday evening, heavy rainfall likely

Pabuk, a once in three-decades weather system, originated over the Gulf of Thailand made landfall on Friday afternoon in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. 

Cyclone &#039;Pabuk&#039; may cross Andaman on Sunday evening, heavy rainfall likely

NEW DELHI: Cyclonic storm Pabuk is likely to cross the Andaman Islands around Sunday evening bringing in heavy rainfall at most places. The cyclonic storm is likely to bring hit the islands with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. The storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually between Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall at many places is likely over Andaman Islands. Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph may continue to prevail over Andaman Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday morning and may gradually decrease thereafter by Tuesday morning. 

The cyclone has resulted in very rough sea conditions over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea and eastcentral Bay of Bengal. The storm surge is likely to inundate the low lying areas of Andaman Islands at the time of landfall which may cause damage to thatched huts and power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches. There is major damage expected to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Small trees are likely to be uprooted and paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards farms may be damaged. 

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the period. All fishing operation over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Bay of Bengal has been suspended till Tuesday in view of the storm.

