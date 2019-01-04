हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Pabuk: Seven districts in Odisha on alert

There is no specific warning that has been issued for fishermen till now although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised caution.

Reuters Photo

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has put seven districts on alert in view of cyclonic activities in the South China Sea. 

In its advisory, the Revenue and Disaster management department of the Odisha government warned that the cyclonic storm could make its impact felt on January 5.

"A cyclonic storm Pabuk lay centered at 0830 hours IST of 03rd January 2019 over South China Sea near latitude 6.0°N and longitude 105.0° E, about 1500 km east-southeast of Port Blair. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman sea around the forenoon of 05th January 2019. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman islands around evening/ night of 06th January. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken further during 7th -8th January, 2019," the advisory read.

The Special Relief Commissioner asked collectors of seven districts - including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Ganjam and Khurda - to stay alert and monitor the situation. There is no specific warning that has been issued for fishermen till now although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised caution.

(With ANI inputs)

