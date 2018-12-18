Cyclone Phethai has affected 5,602 farmers, paddy fields destroyed: Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday informed that 5,602 farmers in East Godavari district have been affected by Cyclone Phethai which made had made landfall in Katrenikona on Monday.

High-speed winds and heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage in Andhra Pradesh with Naidu stating that the destruction is being assessed and relief work is being carried out on priority. "5,602 farmers in East Godavari district have been affected by Cyclone Phethai. 37 houses have been damaged and another 28 houses have been partially damaged," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "2,179 hectares of paddy fields and 30 hectares of horticulture have also been damaged in East Godavari district."

Naidu also said that 187 relief camps have been set up so far and 32,000 people have been provided with food. Mobile connectivity, which had been snapped, have been restored while electricity suppy has been restored in 14 mandals.

A day earlier, Naidu had instructed state officials to assess damage based on wind speeds and devise the best and quickest way to deal with rescue and relief work. He held a review meeting in which he was informed that crops across 14,000 hectares and 26,000 metric tonnes of agricultural produce had been destroyed.