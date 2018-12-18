हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Phethai

Cyclone Phethai: Indian Navy dispatches 2 ships, helicopters to assist relief work in Andhra

As Andhra Pradesh reels under severe cyclonic storm Phethai, the Indian Navy on Monday aided the rescue operations by dispatching ships and helicopters with relief materials.

ANI photo

The Eastern Naval Command dispatched two ships - Jyoti and Shakti - to Kakinada for the rescue operation, while INS Shakti with diving and medical teams, humanitarian assistance and distress relief stores along with a UH3H helicopter is also being sailed out from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada.

Cyclone Phethai crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in East Godavari district, causing widespread rains, uprooting trees, paralyzing transport and damaging crops. The cyclone made the landfall near Katrinekonda in East Godavari district with a wind speed of 80 kmph and re-emerged into the Bay of Bengal before crossing the coast between Kakinada and Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in the same district. 

Authorities heaved a sigh of relief as no loss of life was reported till Monday evening. The coastal region was also spared of major losses, barring damages to standing crops over hundreds of acres.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu monitored the situation from Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) control room in Amaravati. Home Minister N Chinna Rajappa, who monitored the situation at the Collector`s office in Kakinada, said all measures were taken to tackle the situation. He said efforts were on to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The cyclone, the second to hit Andhra coast this year, had its impact on seven out of nine coastal districts. The rains inundated roads and low-lying areas in Vijayawada, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt. Phethai also had an impact on neighbouring Telangana state with heavy rains lashing many districts. Paddy, cotton and other agriculture produce brought by farmers to the markets for sale were damaged.

(With inputs from agencies)

