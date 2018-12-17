Cyclone Phethai makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district

Cyclone Phethai on Monday made landfall at Katrenikona in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. There are reports of heavy rains and winds in many areas of the district. The entire Konaseema region is receiving heavy rainfall, Andhra Pradesh Real-Time Governance Society said. The government has alerted people to maintain caution.

Severe Cyclonic Storm '#PHETHAI' over west central Bay of Bengal weakens into a cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal.

RED warning issued for Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (Puducherry) Coasts

Landfall today afternoon around Kakinada.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation and is hopeful of containing any loss of life and property. "We are bracing up to face #CyclonePhethai. Response teams and officials numbering more than 10000 are stationed as part of disaster preparedness. Hoping that the loss of life and property will be minimal," Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Andhra including areas of east and west Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and Yanam district of Puducherry. Rainfall is also expected in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, South Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along and off South Andhra Pradesh, north Tamilnadu & Puducherry coasts is likely to increase gradually becoming gale wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Storm surge of height of about 0.5 m to 1.0 m above the astronomical tides are likely to inundate the low lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh (East & west Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Krishna and Guntur Districts) and Yanam district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

The met department has advised authorities to suspend fishing operations along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts till Monday.