Cyclone Sagar forms over Gulf of Aden

A cyclonic storm named Sagar has formed in the Gulf of Aden and is moving westwards. The storm was a deep depression over the Gulf of Aden but intensified into a cyclone and moved westwards during the past six hours with a speed of 11 kilometres per hour (kmph).

According to skymetweather.com, cyclone Sagar is the first cyclonic storm of the season in Indian waters.

Cyclone Sagar lay centred at 8:30 am on Thursday, Cyclone Sagar lay the Gulf of Aden near latitude 13.2 degrees North and longitude 48.7 degrees East, about 400 km east-northeast of Aden (Yemen) and 560 km west-northwest of Socotra Islands. It is very likely to intensify further slightly during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move initially westwards during next 12 hours and then west-southwestwards during subsequent 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a warning saying wind gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely around cyclone Sagar covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

The sea condition will be high around the cyclone covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.

It will gain strength until the storm is in open water and continue for the next 12 hours. But as cyclone Sagar reaches the coast, it is will start to weaken.