Cyclone Sagar weakens into a depression over Somalia

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Cyclone Sagar weakened into a depression over Somalia and moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 08 kmph during past 6 hours. The deep depression lay centered at 5:30 am of 20 May 2018 over Ethiopia and adjoining northwest Somalia, about 140 km to the west-northwest of Hargeisa (Somalia). It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low-pressure area during next six hours.

The IMD said that the conditions are becoming favorable for the advance of southwest monsoon over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by around 23 May 2018. The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over West Afghanistan and neighbourhood also persists.

The met department had on Saturday said that gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely over Gulf of Aden and gradual decrease thereafter due to the Cyclone. It had also said that the sea condition will be high over Gulf of Aden till Sunday. It had on Saturday warned the fishermen not to venture into Gulf of Aden during next 12 hrs.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that Delhi may see squall of showers and dust storm towards Sunday evening, however, the intensity of winds or showers will be very-low. Minimum temperature on Sunday recorded at 27 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the day ahead is expected to be very warm. By 9 am, mercury crossed 35 degrees mark across some regions in Delhi and surrounding regions, with IGI Airport recording 37 degree Celsius by 9.30 a.m.