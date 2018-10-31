हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: Centre to provide Rs 229.05 crore as 2nd instalment for Andhra's SDRF

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday approved Rs 229.05 crore for Andhra Pradesh's State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday approved Rs 229.05 crore for Andhra Pradesh's State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Andhra Pradesh's Odisha had faced cyclone Titli this month which caused an approximate loss of Rs 2,200 crores.

The fund released by Home Minister Rajnath Singh will help in the relief measures in the cyclone-hit state.

This is the second instalment of the fund and the first instalment was earlier released in June 2018.

Andhra Pradesh had faced cyclone storm 'Titli' on October 11 where Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were severely affected. 

Based on a preliminary memorandum submitted by the Andhra Pradesh government for additional assistance, the central government constituted an IMCT on October 22. The IMCT visited the affected areas in the state from October 24 to 26.

The central government has provided full support to the Andhra Pradesh government by mobilising timely logistical resources to supplement the efforts of the state government to deal with the situation effectively in the wake of cyclone 'Titli', the release said.

The logistical support provided includes deployment of adequate teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard helicopters, Navy and Coast Guard personnel along with necessary rescue equipment, it said. 

(With Agency Inputs)

