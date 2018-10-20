हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: Death toll increases to 61 in Odisha, restoration work underway

The death toll on Saturday rose to 61 in Odisha after Cyclone Titli had earlier struck the state, causing damage of worth Rs 2,200 crore. 

Cyclone Titli: Death toll increases to 61 in Odisha, restoration work underway
Image Courtesy: IANS

The death toll on Saturday rose to 61 in Odisha after Cyclone Titli had earlier struck the state, causing damage of worth Rs 2,200 crore. 

At least 11 more people were verified following the subsequent floods in Odisha. Chief Secretary AP Padhi confirmed the report after a review of relief and restoration work in the 17 affected districts. 

A preliminary report has been submitted by the state government and Rs 1000 crore has been sought as interim assistance, Padhi confirmed. 

Of the 61 deaths confirmed so far, three were fishermen from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. 

The state government had earlier provided an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of deceased. 

Padhi confirmed that restoration work of roads has been completed except in Sorada in Ganjam district and Daringbadi in Ganjam district.

Each family in Gajapati district was being given 50 kg rice and Rs 1,000 in cash as a relief, while the affected families in Ganjam got 25 kg of rice and Rs 2,000 cash.

The chief secretary said about 57,000 houses were completely damaged and the Odisha government had sought the sanction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Seventeen of the 30 districts of the state were ravaged by heavy rain and floods, following the landfall of Cyclone Titli on October 11 near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Cyclone TitliOdishaBhubaneswarCycloneAndhra Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close