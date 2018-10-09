हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli gains momentum in Bay of Bengal, Odisha and Andhra brace for rains

Winds of speeds upto 85kmph could lash coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Titli gains momentum in Bay of Bengal, Odisha and Andhra brace for rains
Representational image

A deep depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified and turned into Cyclone Titli which is following a north-western trajectory - possibly towards coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The two states could receive heavy rainfall late Tuesday which could persist for at least 48 hours. In fact, private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather has predicted that Cyclone Titli will cross the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha by Thursday with wind speeds between 75kmph and 85kmph. The Meteorological Department in Bhubaneshwar too has predicted the coastal fall to occur by Thursday morning. "It is very likely to move west-northwards for some time and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam around morning of October 11," HR Biswa, director of the Meteorological Department Centre told news agency PTI.

The possibility of a severe cyclonic storm is also not being ruled out.

Authorities in the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been put on alert while fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from Tuesday evening. There are also local reports of people staying close to the sea being asked to take precautions and be ready for possibly shifting away from the coastline. The IMD has also advised hoisting Distant Cautionary Signal No. 1 at all ports in Odisha while the state government here has warned against possible floods. Areas in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts are especially vulnerable and could get heavy rainfall. 

PTI reports that around 300 motor boats have been arranged already in Odisha to help out in case of food-related events. Cyclone and flood shelters too have been stocked up to provide relief in case of any emergency-like situation.

Tags:
Cyclone TitliSkymet WeatherIMD

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close