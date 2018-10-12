Cyclone Titli: Indian Navy in action; helicopters and diving team join rescue operations

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday joined relief operations in the areas that have been severely affected by Cyclonic storm Titli. Naval helicopters carrying a diving team, Gemini and OBM were launched for air-dropping food packets and relief material in the most affected areas across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said that the Eastern Naval Command has been put on high alert since October 9 to provide aid for rescue and relief operations against the cyclone which has crossed East coast of India between North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. Ships, aircraft and diving teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment for rescue and relief operations.

Cyclone Titli, which has claimed eight lives so far, has made landfall between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Thursday morning. It has caused widespread rains in the two states, uprooted trees, electricity poles, communication towers, damaged houses and crops and snapped electricity supply.

Rains were also reported from parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand. The meteorological department said that the weakened cyclonic storm is now moving northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha.

Heavy rain is likely in Kolkata, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts till Saturday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coasts West Bengal and Odisha, deep sea areas of North and Central Bay of Bengal till Saturday owing to rough to very rough sea condition.

(With inputs from agencies)