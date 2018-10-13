हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: Naveen Patnaik conducts aerial survey of flood-hit districts; crops, roads, trees suffered max damage

The CM said that the standing crops, roads and trees suffered the maximum damage in cyclone Titli and the resultant flood in the state.

ANI photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada, in the wake of Cyclonic storm Titli.

He said that the standing crops, roads and trees suffered the maximum damage in cyclone Titli and the resultant flood in the state.

"The maximum damage has been done to the agricultural crop, the roads and the trees. The relief work is going on at top speed as well as the restoration work," Patnaik said after conducting the aerial survey.

He added that the relief work and restoration are underway. He will have a meeting on Saturday evening in Bhubaneshwar following which he will announce a package for flood-affected people.

The Chief Minister further said that once a detailed research into the damage is done, the state government will decide on the amount of fund to seek from the Centre.

According to the chief minister's instruction, a three-member ministerial committee also visited the cyclone and flood-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

"Once we have done a detailed research into it (the damage), we will decide how much to ask for," Patnaik said, replying to a question on whether the state will seek any financial assistance from the Centre.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Kandhamal and Kendrapara districts were hit by the flood, officials said, adding that Ganjam was categorised as the "worst affected".

