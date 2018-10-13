हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: Odisha CM announces 15-day relief for affected families in flood-hit districts

On an average, a family of four members will be assisted with more than Rs 3000 as a relief.

ANI photo

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Cyclone Titli, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the affected families in Ganjam, Gajapati and Gunupur sub-division of Rayagada districts will be given a relief for 15 days. On an average, a family of four members will be assisted with more than Rs 3000 as a relief.

The Chief Minister, earlier in the day, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada. He said that the standing crops, roads and trees suffered the maximum damage in cyclone Titli and the resultant flood in the state.

Mentioning that the relief work and restoration are underway, Patnaik further said that once a detailed research into the damage is done, the state government will decide on the amount of fund to seek from the Centre.

According to the chief minister's instruction, a three-member ministerial committee also visited the cyclone and flood-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Kandhamal and Kendrapara districts were hit by the flood while Ganjam was categorised as the 'worst affected'.

