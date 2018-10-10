हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: Train routes and schedules changed in Odisha and Andhra

Odisha and Andra Pradesh are on high alert as high-speed winds and heavy rainfall are expected to lash coastal areas of the two states.

Representational image of storm clouds. (Reuters Photo)

As the two states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Titli, train routes and schedules have been altered for precautionary measures.

Train services between Odisha's Khurda Road junction and Andra Pradesh's Vizianagaram won't be permitted after 2200hrs on Wednesday night. UP trains from Howrah/Kharagpur side won't be permitted from Bhadrak after 1715hrs, reported news agency ANI. Additionally, Down trains from Hyderabad/Vishakapatnam won't be permitted from Duvvada after 1840hrs.

The decisions have been taken to keep safety of passenger and goods trains intact. This after reports that cyclonic storm Titli could turn into a severe storm by Wednesday night or wee hours of Thursday morning. 

Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Odisha, with the maximum damage expected in coastal districts of Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh.

Both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert with schools and colleges being advised to remain shut. People living in low-lying areas, as well as coastal regions, have been told to find safer locations while flood/storm safehouses have been equipped to meet with any emergency-like situation. Several motor boats have been deployed for patrolling duties while the Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Relief Force are on alert as well.

Cyclone Titli lays centred at about 510 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 460 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Tags:
Cyclone TitliCycloneNDRFIndian Coast Guard

