हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: 'What to do before, during & after a Cyclone', NDMA issues advisories and warnings

Here's what you should do when the cyclone hits:

Cyclone Titli: &#039;What to do before, during &amp; after a Cyclone&#039;, NDMA issues advisories and warnings
Image Courtesy: NDMA

BHUBHANESHWAR: Major damages to property, infrastructure and power and communication are expected in the Cyclone Titli, which will hit the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh by Thursday.

Following India Meteorological Department's weather observations, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a series of warnings and advisory in the light of the storm.

Here's what to do before, during and after the Cyclone hits: 

 

“Major damage to thatched huts/houses, rooftops may blow off and unattached metal sheets may fly. Minor damage to power and communication lines. Major damage to Kutcha & minor damage to Pucca roads,” tweeted the NDMA.

“The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of west-central Arabian Sea & Gulf of Aden till 14th October and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea till 11th October,” it added.

The damage is expected over districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh; Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha.

“Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of large avenue trees. Moderate damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees, and orchards. Seawater inundation in low lying areas after erosion of Kutcha embankments,” tweeted the NDMA.

“Major damage to thatched huts/houses, rooftops may blow off and unattached metal sheets may fly. Minor damage to power and communication lines. Major damage to Kutcha & minor damage to Pucca roads,” it said, adding, “The fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central & north Bay of Bengal till 11th Oct.Those, who are out in deep sea areas are advised return to the coast. Coastal hutment dwellers are advised to move to safer places. Other people in affected areas to remain indoors.”

Both Odisha and AP are on high alert, and advised schools and colleges to stay shut, as the storm inched closer. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Odisha, with the maximum damage expected in coastal districts of Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh.

Tags:
Cyclone TitliStormNDMAIndia Meteorological Department

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close