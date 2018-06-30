हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone warnings issued for Gujarat, Maharashtra; 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' predicted

MUMBAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over the northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat coast at upper levels and the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in a higher level.

"The off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast now runs from south Maharashtra Coast to Kerala coast. This situation is very likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast of India and parts of Gujarat on day 1," the IMD said in a statement.

"With the northward shifting of the monsoon trough, weakening of the off-shore trough is likely, leading to a reduction in rainfall amounts over the west coast. The significant rainfall area is likely to be the southern peninsular region only on day2," the IMD release said.

The IMD had last week issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over north and south Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat.

Warnings of isolated heavy to very heavy rain were issued over Konkan and Goa, while isolated heavy rain warnings were issued for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

Mumbai – known as country's financial capital - experienced heavy rainfall earlier this month, causing severe water-logging and disruption of local train services.

The state of Gujarat too received heavy rainfall earlier this month. 

(With ANI inputs)

