Cyclone gaja

Cyclonic storm Gaja: IMD sounds cyclone alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast

The cyclonic storm Gaja intensified into a severe storm on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry coast.

Representational Image

The cyclonic storm Gaja intensified into a severe storm on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry coast.

"At present, Gaja Cyclone is maintaining the intensity of a cyclonic storm. However, there is a slight possibility of it becoming a marginal severe cyclonic storm. We are expecting it to happen within the next 24 hours," said K Sathi Devi, IMD scientist. 

The cyclonic storm Gaja)is likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours. "While moving west-southwestwards further, it is likely to weaken gradually on 15th November and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore as a Cyclonic Storm during 15th November afternoon,” said the IMD in a statement.

The sea condition is expected to be very rough along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts from November 14 morning and high on along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on November 15 morning.

The IMD also warning of high storm surges in low lying areas of Nagappattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

“Damage Expected over districts of Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry:

“Major damage to thatched huts/houses, roof tops may blow off and unattached metal sheets may fly. Damage to power and communication lines. Major damage to Kutcha & minor damage to Pucca roads. Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of large avenue trees. Damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards. Sea water inundation in low lying areas after erosion of Kutcha embankments,” said the weather department.

The fishermen have advised not to venture into the sea from Tuesday to Thursday and completely suspend all fishing operations. 

Coastal hutment dwellers are also advised to move to safer places. Those living in affected areas to have been suggested to remain indoors.
 
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to recieve heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 14 evening.

Extremely heavy falls are expected at isolated places is also likely over Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram districts of TN.

Rainfall at most places with heavy falls at a few places and very heavy at isolated places very likely over interior Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall is also expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh including Rayalaseema, South Coastal areas and also in Kerala.

