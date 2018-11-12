हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gaja

Cyclonic storm Gaja may cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam on November 15, alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the sea will remain “very rough” as cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam on November 15, Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons, IMD Chennai director said that fishermen had been advised not to venture in the sea till November 15.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the sea will remain “very rough” as cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam on November 15, Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons, IMD Chennai director said that fishermen had been advised not to venture in the sea till November 15.

“Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' now lies at about 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam during forenoon on November 15,” he said.

“Sea will be very rough, fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till November 15,” the IMD Chennai director further said.

The IMD had on Sunday warned that cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ might intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’. An alert had been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

In a press statement, the IMD had warned that the storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 36 hours and then west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.

The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Saturday evening over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. Moving further west-northwestwards, it intensified into a cyclonic storm “Gaja” over east central and adjoining west central and southeast Bay of Bengal in the early morning of Sunday.

