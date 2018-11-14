हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclonic storm Gaja to make landfall on Thursday; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on alert

 While moving west-southwestwards further, it is likely to weaken gradually and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph.

Cyclonic storm Gaja over Southwest and adjoining southeast and westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centred about 490 km east of Chennai and 580 km at 1130 am. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. While moving west-southwestwards further, it is likely to weaken gradually and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph.

"Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph prevails over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral and South Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over southwest and adjoining westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal from 14 th November 2018 evening," the Indian Met department said.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is also likely to commence along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Wednesday evening. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming Gale wind speed 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from Thursday.

Met department said that storm surge may inundate low lying areas of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry when Gaja makes a landfall. Damage is expected over districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry.

Thatched huts/houses, roof tops face a major damage. Power and communication lines may also be damaged. The paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards are likely to face a hit. 

The authorities have been advised to suspend fishing operations along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 15 November. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into central parts of south and central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and into southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal till Thursday. The fishermen, who are in deep Sea have also been advised to return to coasts.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of various departments at Thirunallar in Karaikal district on Wednesday and took stock of the preparedness as cyclone Gaja is likely to hit the coastal district on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Karaikal District Collector R Kesavan, Senior SP Rahul Alwal and heads of PWD, Health, Electricity, Fisheries, Fire and Rescue Services departments attended the meeting. The Chief Minister directed the district authorities to keep stock of relief materials.

Urging officials to ensure supply of protected drinking water to all areas, Narayanasamy said if needed he would camp in Karaikal to coordinate the activities. 

