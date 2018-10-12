Cyclonic storm 'Luban' intensifies over west central Arabian Sea

New Delhi: As Cyclone Titli weakens into a deep depression over Odisha, another severe cyclonic storm 'Luban' happens to intensify over west central Arabian Sea.

(a) Deep Depression over Odisha

The Deep Depression over Odisha moved east-northeastwards in past six hours with a speed of 8 kmph, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 12th October 2018 over Odisha near latitude 20.4°N and longitude 84.6°E, 30 km north-east of Phulbani and 70 km southwest of Angul. It is very likely to move northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours.

i) Wind warning

Squally wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along & off Odisha and West Bengal and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely over adjoining areas of north interior Odisha during next 12 hours and adjoining areas of south interior Odisha during next 6 hours..

ii) Sea condition

The sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off Odisha and West Bengal during next 24 hours. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough along & off West Bengal and north Odisha Coasts during next 24 hours.

iii) Action Suggested:

The fishermen are advised not to venture into Sea along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts and north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

(b) Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, 'LUBAN' over westcentral Arabian Sea

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘LUBAN’ over westcentral Arabian Sea moved slightly northward during past 06 hours with a speed of 02 km/hour and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 12th October 2018 over westcentral Arabian Sea, near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 57.6°E, about 450 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman), 460 km east-northeast of Socotra Islands (Yemen) and 610 km east-southeast of Al-Ghaidah (Yemen). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards and cross Yemen & adjoining South Oman Coasts around 15 degree north during noon of 14th October 2018 as a severe cyclonic storm.

i) Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is prevailing over westcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to decrease gradually becoming 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 during next six hours and 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph by 14th October 2018 morning along and off south Oman and Yemen coasts and over adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Aden.

ii) Sea condition

The sea condition is phenomenal around the system centre. It will become very high ll is very likely become very high over westcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Aden till 14th October 2018 noon.

iii) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral Arabian Sea & Gulf of Aden till 14th October.