Cyclonic storms to hit Odisha, Andhra in few hours: IMD

Vizag: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low pressure formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression on Thursday and is likely to transform into a cyclonic storm in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in the next few hours.

Speaking to ANI, IMD cyclone warning centre officer, Sastri said, "The deep depression has moved west-northwestwards and lay centred over the central Bay of Bengal, today. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours."

Sastri further said that rain is likely to occur at most places and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh."It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha and north Andhra coast between Kalingapatnam and Puri around midnight. Rain very likely to occur at most places, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh," he added.

The Met department has advised fishermen to not venture into sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast during next 24 hours.

There will also be a storm surge of about 0.5 meters above astronomical tides and that it is expected to inundate low lying areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.