Daal mein kuchh kala hai: Ex PM Manmohan Singh on Rafale deal

INDORE: Coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre, former prime minister and Congress veteran Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that there is something fishy about the Rafale fighter jets deal signed by the Narendra Modi government with France.

The Congress veteran also ridiculed the Modi government for continuously ignoring the Opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

''The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the Opposition and various groups are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe but the Modi government isn’t ready for it,'' the former Prime Minister said adding, ''Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai (this proves that there is something fishy about the deal).''

Dr Singh made these remarks while addressing a press conference in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Attacking the BJP regime, Dr Singh said that the credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI has been systematically denigrated in Narendra Modi's rule.

he alleged that the Centre was making "careful, well-thought-out calibrated effort" to weaken democracy.

While stating that the corruption was peaking in the Modi government, Dr Singh said, "The country has witnessed the credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI systematically denigrated. There is a careful well-thought-out calibrated effort to weaken democracy."

"The rule of law is under attack. History shall never forgive our present generation if the situation is not changed," he said.

Dr Singh had earlier ridiculed the Narendra Modi government for failing on all counts and not delivering on the promises which it made to the electorate at the time of 2014 polls.

Very recently, the 86-year-old Congressman also vehemently criticised the Modi government on the second anniversary of demonetisation.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Singh called the demonetisation move as ''an ill-fated and ill-thought exercise'' that the Modi government undertook in 2016.

Reacting to the drive, the Congress leader also said the scars and wounds of demonetisation have become more visible with the passage of time.

He reiterated that economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and so economic policy-making should be handled with thought and care.

Dr Singh and his party led by its president Rahul Gandhi had launched an all-out offensive against the Modi government over the Rafale deal, alleging rampant corruption and favouritism in signing the deal with France's defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

The Congress party has labelled the Rafale fighter jet deal with France as the country's biggest defence scam so far.

Under pressure from all quarters and complying with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Centre recently submitted the details regarding the pricing of the Rafale jets and the decision making procedure followed by the centre in sealing the deal with the French firm.